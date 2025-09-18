Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard sends clear message to Bucks about rivalry after Myles Turner deal

In early July, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA when they waived Damian Lillard and stretched the remaining $103 million left on his deal to make room for free-agent center Myles Turner. Now, Turner’s former Indiana Pacers teammate Andrew Nembhard believes the move adds extra fuel to their rivalry.

The Pacers-Bucks rivalry has steadily grown through several high-profile moments. From Indiana’s victory over Milwaukee in the inaugural In-Season Tournament to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heated confrontation with Tyrese Haliburton’s father after last season’s playoff elimination, tensions have only intensified.

Speaking on the Hello and Welcome podcast, Nembhard said Turner’s arrival in Milwaukee adds another layer to the matchup between the two franchises. “I think it just builds into the rivalry that we already got going. It’s going to be an exciting matchup this year. It’s going to get even better than before – now that we’re not on the same team anymore,” he explained.

Still, despite the rivalry, the Canadian guard made it clear he wishes his former teammate success in his new chapter. “At the end of the day, I want to see him do well, you know? Glad he got paid, and wishing him success in the future… not against us. But for himself,” Nembhard added.

Andrew Nembhard #2 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate during a game. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Turner on leaving Indiana for Milwaukee

Turner’s decision stirred mixed emotions among Pacers fans given the history between the two franchises. But the 29-year-old said his move was about timing, growth, and positioning himself to contend.

“At the end of the day, bro, it’s not a Cinderella story, you know what I mean?” Turner said during a livestream with Kyrie Irving. “I wanted to be thankful for everyone who rocked with me during my 10-year journey in Indiana, but I also had to make the best decision for my family and myself heading into my prime”.

Turner was a key figure in Indiana across 10 seasons, especially during their rebuild. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game, establishing himself as one of the Pacers’ most reliable contributors.