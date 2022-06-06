Even though it's been a while since they last played together, Gilbert Arenas still isn't much of a fan of Kwame Brown. Check out what he had to say about him.

Kwame Brown will infamously go down as one of the biggest busts in NBA Draft history. Taken by Michael Jordan as the first-overall pick in 2001, he failed to live up to expectations and bounced around the league as a borderline role player.

Brown has gotten plenty of criticism throughout the years. He's been the butt of the joke among players from his generation, and he's grown sick and tired of that, calling them out on social media.

But among all the players who've made fun of him, no one has taken things to Gilbert Arenas' level. Recently, his former teammate took things up a notch by calling him 'a cancer' and pointing out his issues with alcohol.

NBA News: Gilbert Arenas Puts 'Drunk' Kwame Brown On Blast

"He ended up going to Golden State and played six games... horrible," Arenas said. "They didn't make the playoffs, they were like 13th. He just leaves and their sixth. Wherever he went it was cancer. I can be honest now, we're not friends."

"He was a f**king drunk, man. He was a drunk, that's what Kwame Brown was," Arenas added. "Had a bad game, drunk. Had a good game, drunk. It's how he coped with life... as soon as I leave practice I'm drunk and I'm going to be drunk all day. When he spats on everybody -- drunk. He can't get in front of that camera sober."

"I had to ask players and coaches, like, 'was Kwame Brown that bad?' I remember I was talking to someone the other day and we were talking about alcoholics and he was like 'your old teammate was an alcoholic... I walked past him a couple of times and just, bad.' It was bad because he didn't have anyone. So he drank. Had a bad game, drunk even more. And he always had bad games, so he was always drunk," the former All-Star sentenced.

Of course, we know Arenas isn't the one to mince his words or measure the consequences of his actions, so maybe we should take his words with a grain of salt. Brown's career will always be tied to mockery and poor play, but this was uncalled for.