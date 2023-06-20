Nikola Jokic has officially put the Denver Nuggets on the map, cementing himself as the best player in franchise history. Not even Carmelo Anthony or Alex English were able to make the NBA champions.

Jokic was often overlooked and disrespected by several fanbases and even the media. Not so long ago, Kendrick Perkins claimed he only won two MVPs because he was white.

But as he gets more recognition and praise, people are finally realizing how dominant he is. As a matter of fact, Gilbert Arenas believes he’s more dominant than Shaquille O’Neal ever was.

Nikola Jokic Is More Dominant Than Shaq, Says Gilbert Arenas

“I would still have to go with Joker because when you’re talking about the whole package, he’s bringing 60 to 70 points from himself,” Arenas said. “The problem with Shaq is when he can’t do that no more, what does he have?”

“With Joker, the worst-case scenario, he can just be the point guard,” Arenas added. “Shaq is 30 and 15? Ok, he’s (Jokic) going to give you 30 and 15 with 10 assists. The numbers and the numbers.”

At the end of the day, they’re two different players who dominate and control the game in different ways, and truth be told, you couldn’t go wrong with either option if you’re a coach or a GM.