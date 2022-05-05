Founded in 1946, the Golden State Warriors has been around in many incarnations of the NBA. Here are 25 Dub Nation players that have left a big mark on the team in their 76-year history.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA in the social media era. Since the arrival of Stephen Curry, the club has won 3 NBA titles but even before Curry and company the Warriors have a respectable NBA history.

Winner of 6 championships, the 1975 Warriors is one of the most memorable teams in club history. The club also can boast to have had a player of the caliber of Wilt Chamberlain put on their jersey.

Here are 25 great Dub Nation players to remember, consider, and never forget to have played for the Golden State Warriors. Here are 25 great Golden State Warriors!

25. Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes was a part of Golden State's rise in the NBA between the 2012-2016 seasons. Barnes was considered the teams sixth man during those years and won an NBA title, helped set the NBA record for wins, and had his best points per game average during his final season with the team.

24. Bernard King

Bernard King played only two seasons with the Warriors but averaged 21.0 points per game his first season and 23.2 points his last. In 1981 he was voted the NBA comeback player of the year and was sent to the Knicks; King should have stayed longer.

23. Jamaal Wilkes

Jamaal Wilkes was not only an NBA champion his rookie season, but also the NBA rookie of the year. In three seasons Wilkes improved from 14 PPG to 17 and was an All-Star player for the club. Wilkes would go on to win three more NBA titles after his Warriors stint.

22. Robert Parish

Robert Parish was a great player on a bad squad, and had he played on better teams who knows what his potential could have been. Parish had to bear a lot of the media’s criticism but still led firm with an average of 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks with the Warriors.

21. Al Attles

A team legend and Warriors lifer even from their early days in Philadelphia. Attles played for the Warriors from 1960-1971 and was known as the “destroyer” for his great defensive playing abilities. Attles became a coach and would win 1 NBA title with the Warriors in 14 years at the helm.

20. Stephen Jackson

Stephen Jackson had the right stuff, a journeyman player that lifted the Warriors during his 4 seasons with the team where he averaged 20 PPG during his second and third year. Jackson became famous and infamous for being ejected in Games 2 and 5 in a playoff series against the Mavericks, one of those ejections was due to sarcastically applauding the officiating crew.

19. Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala won three NBA titles with the Warriors, coming to the team after taking a pay cut in 2015 and later being named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. A team leader and rock in defense, Iguodala received many accolades during his time at Golden State and is now back with the team cashing another NBA title.

18. Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston played for the Warriors from 2014-2019 and retired going out on top with 3 NBA titles, Livingston scored a playoff career-high 20 points in 2016 in Game 1 of the NBA finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers helping the Warriors to a 104–89 win.

17. Latrell Sprewell

Hot head Latrell Sprewell was a three-time All-Star with the Warriors, but all his talents could not overcome his explosive nature, still Sprewell had fantastic 24 PPG and 21 PPG seasons with the Warriors. When he choked out P. J. Carlesimo during a Warriors practice it was all she wrote.

16. Andrew Bogut

The big Australian came to give the Warriors a sound defenseman to a powerful offense. Andrew Bogut would win 1 NBA championship with the club and in 2013 became the first player in franchise history to average at least 10 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.

15. Mitch Richmond

Mitch Richmond only played three seasons for Golden State, but he came out of the gate booming, with three seasons averaging 22 points or more. Richmond won the rookie of the year in 1989 and was a part of the Run-TMC trio.

14. Phil Smith

From 1974-80 Phil Smith was a world class defender, making one All- Defensive team and two All-Star games. Winner of the 1975 championship Smith averaged around 19 points per game during his Warriors career.

13. Tim Hardaway

For six seasons Tim Hardaway was one of Golden State's biggest stars, the point guard made three All-Star teams and was known for his crossover dribble, in 1991-92 Hardaway averaged 23.4 points per game.

12. Larry Smith

The rebound king, Larry Smith played for the Warriors from 1980-1989, and had an average of 10.4 rebounds per game. As tall and big as they came, few wanted to go up against Smith’s 6-foot-8, 215-pound frame.

11. Tom Meschery

Tom Meschery was the perfect third man on the Warriors teams that featured Wilt Chamberlain and Guy Rodgers. Meschery is the first foreign born player to make it to an NBA All-Star game, and had his number retired by the club.

10. Muggsy Bogues

How can you not love Muggsy Bogues? The little 5-foot 3-inch point guard in his two seasons led the team in assists in his first. Simply popular for his drive and his hustle, Muggsy Bogues was a man among giants and defended himself quite well.

9. Paul Arizin

From the club's early history Paul Arizin was a 10-time NBA All-Star, winner of the 1955/56 championship, Arizin averaged 22.8 points per game during his career and 8.6 rebounds per game. Arizin was also a two-time NBA scoring champion and, on the NBA, 25th, 50th, and 75th anniversary team.

8. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin is a Warrior through and through, first in two stints as a player and as a GM. Mullin was a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA member. In the boardroom Mullin helped put together the “We Believe” squad.

7. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant came to the Warriors to win and that is what he did in his three seasons at the club winning back-to-back NBA titles and MVP awards and averaging 25 and 26 ppg during his three years. Durant continues to be one of the NBA’s best with the Brooklyn Nets.

6. Draymond Green

A Warriors lifer, winner of 3 NBA titles, 4 NBA All-Star games, Defensive Player of the Year, a player that can guard against all five positions. Draymond Green is a landmark player and a legend of the Golden State Warriors and is still going strong.

5. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is another face of the franchise, a player that has been there for all the glory, like Green he has 3 NBA titles, and is a prolific shooter making use of his catch and shoot abilities. Thompson is another player that will define an era of Golden State basketball.

4. Nate Thurmond

For 11 seasons Nate Thurmond was a defensive beast for the Golden State Warriors despite not being able to win the big prize, Nate Thurmond still got his number retired by two teams and had a mesmerizing 14,000 career points to match his 14,000 career rebounds!

3. Rick Barry

Rick Barry had two important stints with the Warriors and won the title in 1975 as well as the MVP for the finals and was the NBA scoring champion in 1967. Barry became a club ambassador and is beloved by longtime fans of the Warriors.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Like we really have to explain why? Wilt Chamberlain is Wilt Chamberlain, in his first season he averaged 44.8 points per game. 44.8! His lowest output was in his final season Wilt only averaged 34.7 per game, Unfortunately Wilt Chamberlain could never win a title with the Warriors but graced the club for two full seasons.

1. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is in the conversation as the best NBA player in the post Michael Jordan world, winner of three NBA titles and a flair and passion for the game. Curry, a two-time NBA MVP and a part of the 50–40–90 club in 2016, his stats are the least of our concerns, the reality is Curry has become the face of the NBA in the social media era and is in the conversation as a top 10 all-time player.











