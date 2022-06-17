Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr won their fourth NBA title together after the Warriors defeated the Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr are winners, that is what they have made the Golden State Warriors over the years, a class above the rest in the NBA. Last night was another indicator that this generation of Warriors players belong right up there with those of the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and the Los Angeles Lakers of the 2000s.

Stephen Curry had an electric Game 6 with 34 points, while Thompson contributed with 12 points 5 rebounds and 2 assists. The Warriors won their seventh championship and their first since 2018.

At the end of the game Klay Thompson was quick to point out one man for all the success the franchise has had over the years, coach Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson on Steve Kerr after NBA championship victory

In a post-game interview and with his coach present, Thompson made sure the world knew that “I won’t play for another coach besides Steve” as Kerr smiled.

“That won’t even feel right” Thompson added at the prospect of playing for anyone but Kerr to which the former Chicago Bull answered, “I love it! I love it”. For Thompson it was a season of vindication, fighting back from injuries and getting substantial minutes for the Warriors on their way to the championship.

It is the Warriors fourth title in eight seasons and Kerr’s ninth title, winning five as a player and four as a coach with the Bulls, Spurs, and Warriors respectively.