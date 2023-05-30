Their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference semifinals could mean that big changes are coming for them. There are a lot of questions marks around the roster, especially with names like Draymond Greenand Jordan Poole. However, someone else has already left the franchise.

The season didn’t end how the Golden State Warriors expected. They are still the defending NBA champions after defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last year, although they weren’t able to repeat the title.

There are a ton of people involved in creating a dynasty like the one the Warriors had for almost a decade led by Steph Curry on the court. A person behind all that success was undoubtedly Bob Myers, who confirmed he is stepping down as the general manager.

Why did Bob Myers leave the Warriors?

His continuity in Golden State was subject to speculation the whole month. The odds for him staying for another stint seemed unlikely, but it wasn’t until Tuesday when he confirmed that he was stepping down as President of Basketball Operations and General Manager after four titles with the team.

Myers is leaving the Warriors because he doesn’t think he can continue to do it at 100%. There were some rumors that aimed at his contract set to expire in June being an important reason. Other potential explanation was a difference in the approach with the top of the organization, although he mentioned something else as the reason for his exit.

He decided to go a different direction in his recent press conference. “I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life. It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything. And that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last, for me, 12 years”, Myers said as to why he left the Warriors despite recently winning another title.