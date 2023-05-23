The Eastern Conference finals took an unexpected turn in the first three games. Despite the N°2 seeded Boston Celtics were favored in all three matchups, the N°8 Miami Heat ended up getting three wins.

They still need one more to finish the job, but history favors them since a 3-0 lead has never been lost in the NBA. Jimmy Butler needs one more unforgettable performance to take the team to the NBA Finals, where the Denver Nuggets await after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami are a relatively new franchise compared to their opponents in this round. However, they have enjoyed a lot of success. They were near another title in the bubble a few years ago, although they couldn’t get it done against the Lakers that time.

When was the last time Miami Heat won a title?

Their first season in the league was the 1988-1989, so they had great achievements so far. That’s particularly clear when contrasting their past with the history of the Nuggets, their rival if they leave the Celtics behind. They are already tied in the sixth spot with three titles in spite of their youth as a franchise. The Heat even surpassed a traditional team like the New York Knicks in the list.

The last time the Miami Heat won a championship was in the 2012-2013 season. That era was marked by the biggest move ever in the NBA when they signed LeBron James in 2011. They also added Chris Bosh in free agency to a team that already had Dwayne Wade. This “Big 3” went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two titles in that run.

When was the last time Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals?

The last time Miami Heat got to the NBA Finals was in the 2019-2020 season. That was the year that the coronavirus forced the league to have a backup plan. Their decision was to play the last part of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs in a neutral site.

Butler had an impressive stretch that carried the team to the last series of the season. They had just the fifth seed, but with no home games at all that didn’t have any impact on their opportunities. Miami won the Eastern Conference defeating the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics. Their dream ended with a 4-2 defeat against the Lakers.