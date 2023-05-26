The NBA Finals are going to have a team much better rested than the other. The Denver Nuggets are already waiting there after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers with four consecutive wins. That appeared to be the end in the Eastern Conference as well, but everything changed.

Miami Heat started winning the first three games. This advantage has never been wasted in the history of the NBA, so they seemed poised to face the Nuggets in the last series of the year. However, that may not be the case.

Boston Celtics emerged to avoid elimination two times. The finals in the East promise a lot of drama still left with things 3-2 in favor of Miami. It could be an historic comeback, and a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors like Draymond Green said who he wants to win the matchup.

Draymond Green gets real on Boston coming back vs Miami

Green has always shared his opinion on numerous topics. However, he has been doing it more often since he started his own podcast. This time the multiple champion with the Warriors picked his favorite to win the series citing a personal reason.

“Can they close the deal? I don’t know, man. That’s an interesting one. The first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. We would love to see it, wouldn’t we? Maybe I won’t have to hear about 3-1 anymore if this team comes back from 3-0. Like, you can throw the 3-1 in the dirt. I’m sick of it. Would be a much better story. For me personally, it would be a much better story”, the player said on “The Draymond Green Show”.

This is a reference of course to what happened in the 2015-2016 NBA Finals. Golden State had a 3-1 lead over the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers that put them near their second consecutive title. However, the Cavaliers returned to win the series 4-3. Although it wouldn’t erase that dramatic ending, Green could catch a break for a bit if the Celtics were to come back.