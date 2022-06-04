The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals this Sunday, June 5. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the local Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

After a game 1 in which the Warriors were surprised by the Celtics, since they beat them for the first time so far in the postseason at home, the San Francisco franchise is ready to return to leave that bad moment back and focus on bringing the even series to Boston, where the locals have not been too strong.

As for the Celtics, they understand that what they achieved is no small thing. Never in the previous three playoff series had he been able to take a single game from the Warriors at Chase Center, and they did. Now they will go in search of obtaining 2-0 in the series, which although it will not be a definitive result, it will be very difficult for the Warriors to reverse.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: Sling

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Game 1 of these NBA Finals will undoubtedly have been a blow to the Golden State Warriors, who had made the Chase Center a true fortress. The defeat undoubtedly raised doubts, but this series does not wait and they will have to recover from the blow soon.

In the case of the Celtics, they know they accomplished something important: not only winning the first game, but also a blow against the confidence of the Warriors who lost their first game at home this postseason. Now they must try to achieve something they haven't had in all these playoffs: get strong in the TD Garden.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, June 5 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: ABC.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with 1.55 odds, while 2.50 odds will be for the Boston Celtics victory.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Golden State Center 1.55 Boston Celtics 2.50

*Odds via BetMGM