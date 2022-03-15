Golden State Warriors will face Boston Celtics at the Chase Center this Wednesday, March 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Chase Center this Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In what will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors in hopes of recover from their last game loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Winning, the Celtics would have a greater number of victories than the 76ers and Bulls (although with more losses) so they would be very close to being third in the East.

In the case of the Golden State Warriors, they have 4 wins in a row and remain in the fight for second place in the Western Conference, with the same balance of wins/losses as the Memphis Grizzlies (47-22). That means that with the victory, and if the Grizzlies also lose, they could be in second position.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play this Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 17, and at that time it was a 111-107 victory for the Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics to be played this Wednesday, March 16, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Actually choosing the favorites will be very difficult since both are very good teams. However, throughout the regular season, the Warriors have proven to be better, so it is possible that they will be chosen as the favorites.

