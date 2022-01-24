Golden State Warrior will face Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center this Tuesday, January 25. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, January 25, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch in the US.

The Golden State Warriors are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Phoenix Suns took advantage of this situation, who are 9-1 in their last 10 and that has allowed them to take the lead in the Western Conference. The Warriors, of course, will try to get back to the top of the West, and for that they need wins.

On the side of the Dallas Mavericks, they are 8-2 in their last 10 games and that has allowed them to move up positions. They are currently fifth and have gotten very close to the Utah Jazz, who are 3-7 in their last 10. The Mavericks will try to catch up the Jazz and for that they need to keep adding more wins.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors will play against Dallas Mavericks this Tuesday, January 25 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 5, on that occasion it was a victory for Mavs by 99-82.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet given their favorites, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. It will be really difficult to choose which of the two will have the favoritism since both are very solid teams and really anyone could win.

