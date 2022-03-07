Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center this Tuesday, March 8. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will face each other at the Chase Center this Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

With the surprise defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Houston Rockets, the last in the Western Conference, and the team that had the worst record in the entire NBA up to the time of that victory; the Golden State Warriors regained their second place in the standings, and of course they want to keep that position on their own merits and not expecting defeats from the Grizzlies.

On the side of the Los Angeles Clippers, although at the moment they are in eighth place, due to their 34-32 record they are far from the positions of direct classification for the Playoffs (the Nuggets with 38-26 are the last classified). In any case, the Clippers are still confident of being able to fight for that place and for that they need victories.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will play this Monday, March 8 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Warriors on October 21 and November 28 by 115-113 and 105-90, respectively; and one for Clippers on February 15 by 119-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers to be played this Tuesday, March 8, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, and despite their bad moment, it is likely that the Golden State Warriors will be chosen as favorites, since they have been the better team throughout the season.

