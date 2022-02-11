Golden State Warriors will face Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center this Saturday, February 12. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Chase Center this Saturday, February 12, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors continue to seek leadership in the Western Conference. It seems complicated, since the Phoenix Suns, the best franchise in the entire NBA, are very solid and at the moment it seems difficult for any team to overcome them. The Warriors have been the closest to matching them, however, two consecutive losses (one of which was a surprise, as they fell to the Knicks) took them away from the Suns and now they will look to get closer once again.

On the Lakers' side, they seem to be a sign that quantity is not synonymous with quality. Despite having a dream roster, their stats are a nightmare: a win/loss record of 26-30 (9th in the West), two straight losses and just 3 wins in their last 10 games. They will have to do much more to be able to fight for the title, which is what the franchise was prepared for.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Saturday, February 12 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 19, on that occasion it was a victory for Warriors by 121-114.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Saturday, February 12, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. It is also almost a fact that the chosen ones will be the Golden State Warriors, who are the second best franchise in the entire NBA.

