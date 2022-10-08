Golden State Warriors will face Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA preseason game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will receive Los Angeles Lakers in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that were clearly polar opposites last season face off in this preseason game. They both had great rosters, but the story was very different. On the local side, they brilliantly won the championship, being far superior to most of their rivals and this year, obviously, they are looking to repeat what they have done.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers version 2021/2022 have been listed as the biggest disappointment in NBA history. Before there had been teams that did not meet expectations, but at least they had fought for the championship to some extent. The Lakers, on the other hand, not only did not reach the Playoffs: they were not even able to enter the Play-in. They should definitely improve a lot this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

It will be a game between the two teams whose performances were totally different last season: on the one hand, the champions of the season, who, thanks to their solid game, had no major problems in adding a new ring for the San Francisco Franchise, which added to the successes of recent years made them one of the most winning teams.

On the other hand, the great disappointment. Of own and strangers. A team that was expected to contend for the championship went from being a candidate to being out of the play-in a couple of games before the end of the regular season. This year, as expected, major changes were made in the hope of reversing the sad image of the 2021/2022 season.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, October 5 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, NBCSBA, SPECSN.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't released their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Golden State Warriors will be the chosen one especially considering the performances of both last season.

