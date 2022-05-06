Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 3 of one of the Western Conference semifinals this Saturday, May 7. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco for what will be Game 3. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It was anticipated that the series between these two teams would undoubtedly be the most even and tough of all. The Golden State Warriors are one of the main candidates to win the title this year, and although they had some ups and downs in the regular season, in these Playoffs they have shown their best version to eliminate the Denver Nuggets and now they will try to do the same with the Tennessee franchise.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not start the season among the favorites, but by dint of results, good performances and the excellent moment of their star, Ja Morant, they began to enter the considerations for the championship. Eliminating the Warriors would undoubtedly reinforce their favoritism. Although it won't be easy, the Grizzlies showed they have the tools to beat the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

The Warriors remain the top favorites in this series. With all their stars available, but above all with the possibility of having their Big Three (Curry, Thompson and Green) they are undoubtedly one of the most powerful teams in the NBA, at the same level (or perhaps more) than the Phoenix Suns, last season's finalists.

The Memphis Grizzlies are aware of the strength of their rivals, but they know that they also have their own. Ja Morant has shown a great level not only in the regular season, but also in the Playoffs (level for which he received the Most Improved Player award) and will undoubtedly be the winning card of the Tennessee franchise. Now they must win at least one game in San Francisco to be able to define a hypothetical 7th game at home.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be played today at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions and odds

