Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is happy after ending another rival’s streak. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Warriors lost a recent game against the San Antonio Spurs 107-112 just after winning against the Suns at home 118-96 and ending the visitors' big winning streak. Despite the recent loss, the Warriors remain dominant in the Western Conference.

Orlando Magic are close to 20 losses in less than 25 games of the new 2021-22 NBA season an d they are in 14th spot in the Eastern Conference plagued by injuries and offensive problems.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

Golden State Warriors dominated the Phoenix Suns at home 118-96 after losing to them on the road 96-104. It was to be expected that the Warriors were the team that was going to put an end to the Suns' winning streak. Before the loss against the Suns on November 30, the Warriors managed to reap the third winning streak of the season with 7 consecutive victories. The Warriors offense is scoring an average of 113.1 points per game as third best and the team is allowing 100.8 points per game.

The Orlando Magic won a game on the first day of December against the Denver Nuggets 108-103 at home, that was the fifth win of the season for them. But before that victory the team was massacred and they lost seven consecutive games. So far that has been the Orlando Magic's biggest losing streak this season. They are scoring an average of 100.6 points per game as the third worst offense.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are NBCSports Bay Area, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are obvious home favorites with -13.5 points to cover at FanDuel, they have an offense capable of playing without the starting fives. Orlando Magic are underdogs at +13.5 ATS. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors -13.5.

FanDuel Golden State Warriors -13.5 Totals 216 Orlando Magic +13.5

* Odds via FanDuel.