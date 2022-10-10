Golden State Warriors will host Portland Trail Blazers for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a locker room crisis, whether they want to or not. Its clear when it happens, especially when it has an impact on the basketball court. As the preseason is closing, the team managed by Steve Kerr wants to make sure they are confident enough to have a good perfomance in the upcoming season with a game against a team who are in the middle of a rebuild.

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers need as much playing time as possible. This because the Blazers have to build up the chemistry on the court as they want to clinch an NBA Playoffs spot for this upcoming season. Also, Damian Lillard's return will give them an experienced point guard who can deliver when its neccesary.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Portland Trail Blazers, a matchup that went pretty well last season. In fact, the current NBA Champion won three times over the Blazers, for a record of 3 wins and 0 losses against Damian Lillard's team, who ironically didn't played any of those games.

In fact, the Six-time All-Star player has a record of 11 wins and 20 losses against the Bay Area Franchise. And the last time he played against them, Lillard pulled up 16 points, with 6 assists and one steal in 38 playing minutes at the Chase Center in 2021.

How to watch or live stream free Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers to be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA TV for the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions and Odds

At this time, the oddsmakers in the US haven't released their predicitions for this NBA Preseason game. However, as the Golden State Warriors are the current NBA Champion, it is safe to assume, the seventh-time NBA Champion franchise will be the favorite to win this game.