GSW Stephen Curry draws inspiration from star Michael Jordan for his future in the NBA

Michael Jordan is a source of pure inspiration for Stephen Curry regarding his future after his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Amway Center on November 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Amway Center on November 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

Slowly, the career of one of the greatest shooters in NBA history is coming to an end. Stephen Curry, the historic figure of the Golden State Warriors, is approaching 37 years old and is gradually beginning to envision his post-basketball future. For this reason, in recent statements, he recalled his inspiration from Michael Jordan when it comes to retirement.

During an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, Curry stated: “For me, that’s definitely on the table,” said Curry. “I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now and what it takes to run a championship organization.”

Although Steph expressed enthusiasm about the idea of being a part-owner of an NBA team, he also made it clear that he is not thinking about retirement in the short term: “I know I have a lot more to accomplish on the court before I move into other roles in the league,” he said.

This dream of leading an NBA franchise reflects the inspiration that Michael Jordan has had on him. After retiring as a professional player, Jordan became one of the primary owners of the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan watches as Roger Federer of Switzerland plays against Marinko Matosevic of Australia during their men’s singles first round match on Day Two of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The concrete possibility of being an owner

In July, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would consider expansion once its media deal was finalized. The league secured a new 11-year contract valued at approximately $77 billion, which begins after the upcoming season.

In this context, Curry feels prepared to lead a team, thanks to his extensive experience with the Golden State Warriors and his direct interactions with owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

“The investment that it takes to create that first-class experience so we feel taken care of allows us to hoop at a high level,” he said.

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors waits for a free throw during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A potential partnership with LeBron James

There is a potential scenario where both players could find themselves running a franchise from top executive positions. The chemistry they’ve shown on the court aims to be translated into a leadership role as well.

LeBron James seems to have a strong interest in owning a Las Vegas expansion franchise, and if that happens, the possibility of teaming up with Curry as partners could be feasible.

For now, both players intend to continue competing at the highest level for their teams, and eventually, when the time comes to stop competing, they will consider more deeply the possibility of fulfilling their dream and owning their own franchise.

LeBron James Steph Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

