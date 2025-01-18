The Brooklyn Nets narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling 102-101 finish, dropping them to 12th place in the Eastern Conference and outside the play-in tournament picture. Despite the setback, the Nets remain optimistic about their NBA playoff hopes, buoyed by the recent addition of D’Angelo Russell, who was reacquired from the Lakers.

Reflecting on his journey, Russell shared candid thoughts about his career and the emotional complexities surrounding his time in Los Angeles. “Just a blur,” he said. “I think coming, I was locked in to what I had to achieve personally to be there. To not be there now, obviously it’s something that I’m trying to get over and just move past. But that is a place that I’ve been there twice, there’s a home for me there. For myself, I feel like as a part of my career it’s something that you can’t really take back. So I appreciate it, I just look forward to moving on.”

Grateful for his time with the Lakers, Russell emphasized that it is now part of his past as he focuses on new challenges with the Nets. His initial trade to Brooklyn in 2017 proved transformative, giving him the opportunity to flourish. During his first stint with the Nets, Russell earned his first All-Star selection in 2019, cementing his reputation as a leader and a skilled playmaker.

In 2025, Russell appears poised to make an impact once again. He has been a steady contributor for the Nets, showcasing growth as a dynamic scorer and facilitator. His ability to generate offense for both himself and his teammates has been a bright spot for Brooklyn this season.

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a three point basket in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on January 31, 2018.

In the recent matchup against his former team, the Lakers, Russell led the Nets statistically, delivering 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. His performance underscored his poise under pressure and his readiness to embrace the challenges ahead.

Can the Brooklyn Nets secure an NBA playoff spot this season?

The Brooklyn Nets’ chances of contending for a playoff berth in 2025 are slim, with the team sitting at 14-28 and 12th in the Eastern Conference as of mid-January. Offensive struggles have plagued the Nets. Injuries, particularly to Cam Thomas, have left the team without key contributors. Despite their challenges, players like Nic Claxton continue to offer strong defensive play.

Given their current situation and the competitive nature of the East, the Nets are unlikely to secure a playoff berth this season. However, if they want to contend for a spot they need to improve offensively by relying on Russell, who has shined for the team in the past.

Nets focus on maintaining financial flexibility and building for the future positions them to be more competitive in the coming years promises an improved draft going forward. With an eye on potential roster upgrades, Brooklyn’s strategy is focused on long-term success while remaining competitive this season.

