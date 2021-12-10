Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets face each other tonight at State Farm Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Atlanta Hawks will meet with Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta tonight, December 10, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 187th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Atlanta Hawks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 102 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 84 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 3, 2021, and it ended in a 117-108 win for the Nets away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Atlanta Hawks have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won twice and lost three games (LWLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, Brooklyn Nets have been doing better, winning three of their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two defeats (LWLWW).

The Hawks currently sit in the eighth position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.520. While the Nets are placed seven positions above them, on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.680.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1976, and it ended in a 109-105 win for the Atlanta side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Friday, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN in the United States.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Notably, oddsmakers believe that the Atlanta Hawks will win this game at home. Right now, they're favored by 1.5 points, while the game total is set at 224.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Hawks -1.5 Game Total o/u 224.5

* Odds via FanDuel