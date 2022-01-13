Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks face each other again on Friday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Miami Heat will once again come against Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free.

This will be their 128th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 71 direct duels to this day, while the Atlanta Hawks have celebrated a triumph in 56 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 12, 2021, and it ended in a 115-91 win for the Heat away at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two times (LLWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks have been doing worse, losing four times in their last five games (LWLLL).

The Heat currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.634. While the Hawks are placed 11 positions below them, in 12th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.425. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to February 19, 1989, and it ended in a 124-115 win for the Miami-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, to be played on Friday, at the FTX Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

