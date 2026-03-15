NY Rangers captain J.T. Miller opens up on new feeling within Mike Sullivan’s team

Riding a season-high four-game win streak in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, the New York Rangers look like a brand new team. J.T. Miller admitted just that as he returned to the lineup to find Mike Sullivan has managed to weather the storm and change the tune for the Broadway Blueshirts.

“This is a good feeling around here right now,” Miller said, via NHL.com and NY Hockey Insider. “Now we’re on the right side of things, but we don’t want to get comfortable with that. We want to keep going and string as many together as we can here. There’s a lot to like right now.”

Miller was still on Injured Reserve (IR) when New York began its sudden rise in the NHL. In his first game back, Miller could see firsthand everything that had been clicking for the Rangers. Sullivan and the Blueshirts are playing with heart once again, and the captain is now active to help on the ice, as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller’s return to the NY Rangers’ lineup

Some fans expressed concerns about the captain, with many believing the Blueshirts were better off without him. However, as he returned to the lineup—his first game since March 2—the Rangers continued to ride their wave of momentum, securing their fourth straight victory.

Mike Sullivan at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

Despite his ice-time of 19:15 minutes—the third most time out of every forward on the team—Miller had quite an uneventful night during the Rangers’ visit to the Minnesota Wild. The captain only recorded one shot on goal, putting up no points. New York did just fine, though.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers reportedly had Vincent Trocheck trade talks with several Stanley Cup contenders

NY Rangers are on the rise

Securing the 4–2 win means the Blueshirts are one victory away from stringing together five straight wins. Such a feat hasn’t been accomplished by New York since the 2023–24 NHL season.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the winds of change are blowing through the Big Apple, where Sullivan has seemingly found his footing and the Blueshirts are trending upward. This season is well out of reach, but the building blocks are being put in place for the Rangers moving forward.

SurveyWho will finish last in the East? Who will finish last in the East? already voted 0 people

Advertisement