The Golden State Warriors are one of the few remaining franchises left from the long-gone American Basketball Association. In recent years, a team full of future Hall of Famers helped the Dubs to be nowadays one of the most valuable franchises in the NBA.

To be able to compete against historic franchises like Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, any NBA team needs to have a team leader, a winner-mentality coach and a team in search of success. Back in 2009, the 11th pick of 1st Round of the NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors made one decision that changed their franchise forever. They selected a Davidson's junior guard named Stephen Curry.

After two years, in the First Round of 2011 NBA Draft with the 11th pick, the Golden State Warriors selected Washington State's junior guard named Klay Thompson. The process of making a sucessful team continued with a 2nd-round pick one year later, Michigan State's senior forward Draymond Green was selected by the Dubs. Alongside Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Harrison Barnes, Warriors made a championship team.

All this came together when Steve Kerr was appointed as head coach to the Golden State Warriors for the 2014-15 NBA season. That season when Warriors won their 14th consecutive game, Kerr became the first coach to start his career with a 19–2 record. If it wasn't enough, the Dubs won their first NBA title in 40 years.

Golden State Warriors Championship record by year

Despite the Warriors are one of the few franchises that continues to exist since the beginning of the National Basketball Association, the Dubs have earned their name in NBA history in this last decade.The Golden State Warrios have won 6 NBA championships. The last 3 after a 40-year championship drought. Here, take a look at the complete list of the Warriors titles by year.

1946-47 Inaugural season

In the Inaugural season of the Basketball Association of America (BAA) the Warriors were a Philadelphia-based franchise. They played in a 60-game schedule with 11 teams in the league. The Warriors ended with a record of 35 games won and 25 games lost. In the playoffs, they defeated St. Louis Bombers in First Round and New York Knicks in Semifinals. In the BAA finals, they defeated the Chicago Stags in a 4-1 game series. This happened before the BAA and NBA merged.

1955–56 NBA season

For the 10th NBA season, the Warriors were still a Philadephia-based team. In 72-game schedule, they finished 1st in the Eastern Division with a record of 45 games won and 27 games lost. As 1st seeded, they advanced directly to the Division Semifinals. At this stage, they defeated Syracuse Nationals in 3-2 game series. In their first NBA finals, Warriors defeated Fort Wayne Pistons in a 4-1 game series to clinch their first NBA Championship.

1974–75 NBA season

After 12 seasons in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors played their first NBA Finals. They ended 1st in the Western Conference with a record of 48 games won and 34 games lost. In the Conference Semifinals, they defeated Seattle Supersonics in a 4-2 game series. In the Conference Finals, Warriors defeated Chicago Bulls in a 4-3 game series. This was their second NBA title and the first in the state of California.

2014-15 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors won an NBA title after a 40-year championship drought. They ended 1st in the Western Conference with a record of 67 games won and 15 games lost. In the First Round of the playoffs, Warriors swept out the New Orleans Pelicans in 4-0 game series. In the Conference Semifinals, they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in a 4-2 game series.

In the Conference Finals, Warriors won 4-1 against Houston Rockets in the series. In the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 with LeBron James as the Cavs’ leader. Stephen Curry won the Most Valuable Player award.

2016-17 NBA season

With one of the All-Time best teams, the Golden State Warriors won another NBA title. Just after after being runner-ups the previous season, they ended 1st rank in the Western Conference with a record of 67 games won and 15 games lost. Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs were all swept out in a 4-0 game series. In the NBA Finals, they won the NBA championship by beating Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.

2017-18 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors' second consecutive title was as good as the first one. They ended 2nd place in the Western Conference with a record of 58 games won and 24 games lost. In the First Round of the playoffs, Warriors won against the San Antonio Spurs 4-1. In the Conference Semifinals, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 4-1.

In the Conference Finals, Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 4-3. In the NBA Finals, they faced Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time in a row. In these game series, the Warriors swept out the Cavs with a 4-0 win. This was the last NBA title for the Golden State Warriors.