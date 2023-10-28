How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will face each other in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a truly disappointing 2022/2023 season, characterized by a continuous stream of defeats with victories being rare exceptions. There was hope that this year would mark the beginning of a rebuilding phase to reestablish their competitiveness, but it seems that it has not materialized yet.

They have kicked off the season with two losses, and to make matters worse, they are now up against a formidable opponent. Their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, who are considered strong contenders for the title. The San Francisco-based franchise currently holds a 1-1 record and is eager to achieve a positive win-loss balance, which is why they are determined to secure a victory.

When will Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will take place this Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPACE CITY HOME NETWORK.