How to watch Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers will face off today at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. The Rockets have had a surprisingly good start to the season, with a record of 3-3. They are led by their young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr.

[Watch Rockets vs Lakers online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Houston Rockets are undefeated in November with three wins against Charlotte 128-119 and two against Sacramento 107-89 and 122-97. They started the season losing three straight games including one at home against Golden State 95-106 but so far their home record is good at 3-1.

The Los Angeles Lakers began this month with a win against L.A. Clippers by 130-125 (OT), but after that good start in November they lost two consecutive games with the most recent loss against the Miami Heat on the road by 107-108.

When will Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Wednesday, November 8 at Toyota Center in Houston. The Lakers have had a disappointing start to the season, with a record of 3-4. They are still trying to find their identity after losing Russell Westbrook in the offseason. LeBron James is still playing at a high level, averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, but he needs more help from his teammates.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday, November 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.