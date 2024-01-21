How to watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons January 22, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Detroit Pistons will play against Milwaukee Bucks in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a recent intense match that ended with the Bucks emerging victorious 141-135, Milwaukee and Detroit are set to face each other again in what promises to be a clash of opposites. The Pistons have adopted a strategy for this season with the intention of making tanking.

While they acknowledge the need for some victories to avoid the undesirable record of the worst regular-season performance, it is evident that the Pistons are not aiming for a postseason berth. On the other hand, the Bucks are determined to contend for the championship, currently striving to secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of Boston, and winning this game is crucial for that pursuit.

When will Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will take place this Monday, January 22 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports – Detroit.