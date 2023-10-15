How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors meet in the 2023 NBA Preseason. This game will take place at Golden 1 Center in California. The visitors want to take advantage of the opportunity to try new things against a big favorite, but the home team is not ready to give in to anyone, especially after winning the first two games of the preseason against the Lakers.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Fubo]

The Sacramento Kings share the Pacific Division with the Golden State Warriors, they hope this season will be better than the previous one, but they know that the Lakers, Suns and Clippers also have the same aspirations. So far they have no preseason wins, only losses against Toronto and the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors have played two preseason games of the five they have scheduled, those first two games were against LeBron James’ Lakers, Chris Paul was key in the first game with 5 assists.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors be played?

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors play for the 2023 NBA Preseason on Sunday, October 15 at Golden 1 Center in California. This game will be interesting between two divisional rivals, although the Kings are considered underdogs they could win this game as a sign of their new strategy.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors in the US

This game for the 2023 NBA Preseason, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in California on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.