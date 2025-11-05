Is Anthony Edwards playing today, Nov. 5, for Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks?

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) are visiting the New York Knicks (4-3) tonight at Madison Square Garden for regular season NBA action. The key mystery surrounding the visiting squad is whether Anthony Edwards will be able to make his anticipated return to the court this evening.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as questionable (right hamstring strain) for tonight’s matchup against the Knicks. Despite this official designation, insider Shams Charania has reported that there is significant optimism within the organization that Edwards will be available to play.

Edwards was only fully available for the team’s first two games of the season (against the Blazers and the Lakers) before suffering a right hamstring strain just three minutes into the victory against the Pacers.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves have shown resilience in the star’s absence, managing to secure a winning record of three victories against two defeats. Edwards’ presence, however, significantly elevates the team’s ceiling, as he was averaging 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through the two full games he played.

Anthony Edwards during his second game of the season against the Lakers (Getty Images)

Timberwolves found success even without Edwards

The Timberwolves had to scramble to compete in five matchups without the face of their franchise. However, the team recognized the challenge presented by Edwards’ absence and managed to pull off solid results, securing three victories against two defeats.

Julius Randle stepped up to take the most prominent role as a major contributor for the team. He is currently leading the team with 26.0 points per game, is second in rebounds with 7.1, and leads the squad in assists with 5.9.

Donte DiVincenzo has capably filled Edwards’ starting spot throughout the four games he missed. The former Knicks player embraced a more playmaking role, contributing strong performances by averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Other players who stood out during Edwards’ time off include Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, while Rudy Gobert anchored the defensive end. Gobert’s defensive performances have been solid, although he appears to be short of the peak form he showcased in previous seasons. The return of Edwards will undoubtedly be a massive boost for the Timberwolves as they look to capitalize on their winning momentum.

