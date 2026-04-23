Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight for Timberwolves vs Nuggets in Game 3 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Anthony Edwards is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, but all signs point toward him being available to play, according to the latest pregame reports.

The star guard is managing a right knee issue that has followed him throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with the team treating it as “injury maintenance” rather than a new setback.

He has been playing through discomfort since the opening rounds, but remains the Timberwolves’ offensive leader and primary scoring threat. Final confirmation on him is expected shortly before the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

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How and when did Anthony Edwards get injured?

Anthony Edwards did not suffer a single in-game injury during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but instead has been dealing with right knee inflammation that first appeared late in the regular season.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The issue developed over time due to workload and cumulative wear, rather than a specific collision or moment on the court. He missed multiple games in March as the team managed what was diagnosed as knee inflammation.

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The condition flared up during the final stretch of the regular season, forcing the franchise to limit his minutes and rest him in several matchups before the playoffs began. Since returning for the postseason, he has been available but not fully at 100%.

How serious is the knee inflammation?

The knee inflammation affecting Anthony Edwards is not considered a structural or season-ending injury, but it is serious enough to require ongoing management throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

He missed 11 of the team’s final 14 regular-season games due to the issue, which highlights how carefully the franchise has handled his recovery process. The condition does not require surgery but can worsen with heavy usage.

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Why has he been listed as questionable?

Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable because the Timberwolves are applying a precautionary “injury management” approach rather than reacting to a new setback. This allows the team to evaluate his condition right up until pregame warmups.

The questionable tag is directly tied to right knee maintenance, a strategy Minnesota used a lot. In practice, this means: Edwards is often a game-time decision, his status depends on warmup response and mobility testing, and the team is managing long-term playoff availability rather than short-term absence.