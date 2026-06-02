Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have a plan to keep Lu Dort with the Thunder longer

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's name came up in a report along with what he would be willing to do to ensure Lu Dort keeps playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a pretty simple strategy by the way.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly has a clear plan to influence the front office regarding the upcoming roster construction of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The superstar guard intends to use his significant leadership leverage to ensure that his longtime backcourt partner remains a fixture of the franchise’s core.

The insightful update was shared on X by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Tim MacMahon. “I was told though that Shai was playing a little bit coy there,” the veteran reporter stated. MacMahon then elaborated on the guard’s quiet strategy, adding: “He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate.”

Lu Dort is one of two key players the Thunder need to negotiate with to navigate the team’s complex salary cap restrictions. Both critical pieces hold expensive team options that place the front office in an incredibly difficult position regarding long-term luxury tax penalties.

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Is Dort necessary for the Thunder?

Gilgeous-Alexander is highly determined to keep his teammate. Throughout the most recent regular season, Dort remained a vital mainstay in the starting lineup, averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while facing the opposition’s top scoring threats

MacMahon:



"I was told though that Shai was playing a little bit coy there. He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate" https://t.co/EsdMtfMA4Z pic.twitter.com/xoS6aNss4X — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 1, 2026

Dort extensive postseason background ensures that he can keep helping the Thunder reach another deep playoff run and potentially capture an elusive championship ring. His unique chemistry with the core roster makes him an invaluable asset for head coach Mark Daigneault.

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The veteran defender made his ultimate desires perfectly clear during his exit interviews on May 31, expressing total confidence in management. “I’m really grateful for all the stuff that Sam did for me until this point, and obviously I want to stay here,” Dort passionately stated to the media.