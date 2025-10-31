Is Donovan Mitchell playing today, October 31, for Cavaliers vs Raptors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) are set to host the Toronto Raptors (1-4) at the Rocket Arena tonight for their first game of the NBA Cup group stage. The biggest question mark for the home team is the availability of their leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Cavaliers have listed Mitchell as questionable due to left hamstring tightness for tonight’s contest against the Raptors.

Mitchell was also listed on the injury report for the previous contest against the Celtics, but he ultimately played, logging 32 minutes. However, he struggled in the 125-105 defeat, posting a season-low of 15 points, along with four rebounds and six assists.

The 29-year-old All-Star is the clear offensive engine for the Cavaliers, especially with co-star Darius Garland sidelined as he recovers from left great toe surgery. Through five games this season, Mitchell is averaging a prolific 28.0 points, 2.4, rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Payton Pritchard drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell. (Getty Images)

Another key player could be sidelined tonight

In addition to Mitchell, big man Jarrett Allen is also listed as questionable (left hand finger fracture) for tonight’s game. Should the Cavaliers be unable to count on either player, it would be a severe blow to Cleveland, who already have a roster significantly depleted by injuries.

The Cavaliers currently have several important contributors out due to injury. Both Darius Garland and Max Strus, who is recovering from surgery on his left foot, have yet to debut this season. Furthermore, Sam Merrill is also sidelined with a right hip contusion, further limiting Coach Kenny Atkinson’s available rotation.