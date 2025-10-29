Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight, October 29, for Cavaliers vs Celtics?

The Cleveland Cavaliers, riding a 3-1 start to the season, are set to visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden tonight. However, the visitors may be without their primary scoring threat, Donovan Mitchell.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Cavaliers have listed Mitchell as questionable due to left hamstring tightness. The six-time All-Star has played in all four of the Cavaliers’ games so far, averaging a prolific 31.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

If Mitchell is unable to take the floor, it would be a substantial loss for the Cavaliers, who are already playing short-handed. The team cannot count on Darius Garland (surgery recovery), Max Strus (surgery recovery), or Sam Merrill (right hip contusion).

However, Mitchell offered a small dose of optimism to Cleveland fans by posting the phrase “#LetEmKnow” on his X (formerly Twitter) account, a message he typically shares on game days.

Boston’s star also facing availability questions

Based on the most recent NBA injury report, the Celtics listed Jaylen Brown as probable (left hamstring strain and injury management) for tonight’s game. The four-time All-Star has appeared in every single Celtics contest, serving as the primary offensive option following Jayson Tatum’s absence, who is rehabilitating from Achilles tendon surgery.

Brown has been playing through a hamstring strain since the season began, but after the Celtics stumbled to a miserable 0-3 start, the Boston star publicly stated he wasn’t planning to sit until his team got things back on track.

They successfully snapped that skid against the Pelicans, a contest where Brown managed 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes. Now that they have finally secured their first win of the season, coach Joe Mazzulla may opt to rest Brown for tonight’s contest.