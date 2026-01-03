Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals that he is surprised by a rookie’s performance this season

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 18 in a more relaxed position as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings, having already secured the NFC No. 7 seed. The achievement reflects the steady work of head coach Matt LaFleur and the consistent play of quarterback Jordan Love. However, beyond the established contributors, several internal developments have also shaped the NFL season, including the emergence of rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

As the Packers look ahead to a potential Wild Card road matchup, likely against the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles, Golden’s development remains a notable storyline. While his statistical output did not dominate headlines, LaFleur emphasized that the rookie’s first professional season was defined more by adaptation and growth than raw production.

On Friday, LaFleur addressed Golden’s progress and the challenges he faced throughout the year. ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky shared the coach’s comments on X, where LaFleur explained how roster structure and availability influenced Golden’s rhythm within the offense.

“It was kind of a unique deal,” LaFleur said. “Not many rookie players, especially first rounders, come into a situation where there’s a bunch of guys that have established themselves. It feels like each game there’s a different guy that’s going to lead us in receiving.”

Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers.

Matthew Golden’s early challenges

Beyond the depth chart, LaFleur noted that physical setbacks also played a role in slowing Golden’s early momentum. The rookie dealt with injuries that limited his ability to string together consistent weeks of meaningful snaps, affecting his overall continuity within the offensive scheme.

“I think MG’s done an outstanding job,” LaFleur added. “I thought he was on track and unfortunately had to deal with a little bit of injury that just kind of made it more choppy in terms of his ability to get in there and have meaningful snaps.”

Golden, a former Texas Longhorns standout, entered an offense that operated under a receiver-by-committee approach. Throughout the NFL season, Green Bay relied on a rotating group that included Jordan Love, spreading the ball among multiple targets, reducing the opportunity for any single receiver to dominate the snap count.

Despite those limitations, Golden remained involved when healthy and continued to earn trust from the coaching staff. LaFleur’s assessment underscored the Packers’ long-term philosophy of integrating rookies gradually, allowing Golden to develop within the system without the immediate pressure of carrying the passing attack.

