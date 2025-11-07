Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, November 7, for Warriors vs Nuggets in the NBA Cup?

The Golden State Warriors (5-4) are visiting the Denver Nuggets (5-2) tonight at the Ball Arena for a crucial NBA Cup group stage game. The biggest uncertainty for the visiting team is whether star forward Jimmy Butler will be available for the contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Golden State Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler as questionable (right low back strain) for tonight’s matchup in Denver.

The former Miami Heat star missed the Warriors’ recent 121-116 loss to the Kings while dealing with back soreness. That marked the only game Butler has been absent from this season, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 47.9% shooting through eight contests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should coach Steve Kerr be without Butler tonight, it would be a critical blow, especially since Stephen Curry will also be unavailable due to illness. The Warriors‘ injury report also lists Moses Moody as questionable with a right low back strain and Al Horford as questionable due to left foot soreness, while De’Anthony Melton remains out recovering from left ACL surgery.

Jimmy Butler talks to Stephen Curry during Warriors’ game against Suns. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Who could step up for the short-handed Warriors?

Should Butler be unable to play tonight against the Nuggets, it would mark the second consecutive game the Warriors have played without him and Curry. The good news for Kerr is that Draymond Green is cleared to play, after having been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Advertisement

see also Steve Kerr offers surprising thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga’s recent performance with the Warriors

The recent contest against the Kings resulted in a defeat for the Golden State side, although several players made strong impressions, proving they can deliver when the teams need them.

Advertisement

Jonathan Kuminga had a major bounce-back performance after scoring only nine points in the victory over the Suns. Against the Kings, the 23-year-old forward scored 24 points, alongside nine rebounds and three assists, but it was rookie Will Richard who stole the spotlight.

Richard made his first start of the season and left a significant mark, scoring 30 points along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. If Butler is held out today, Richard would likely replace him again in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, if Moses Moody is healthy for this contest, he will have a great chance to enter the rotation, having started in the defeat against the Kings and recording 28 points, along with three rebounds and three assists.