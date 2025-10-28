Steve Kerr offers surprising thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga’s recent performance with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have generated significant buzz around the NBA this season, positioning themselves as a formidable contender to reclaim the championship title. With stalwarts like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Al Horford bolstering their roster, the Warriors appear more robust than in previous seasons. Yet, the spotlight has also been shining on Jonathan Kuminga, a rising star whose impressive performances have not gone unnoticed by head coach Steve Kerr, who recently shared his thoughts on Kuminga’s impact.

“The way he’s rebounding, the way he’s attacking the rim, that’s what makes him special. When he’s playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team,” Kerr remarked to reporters following the Warriors’ decisive 131-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fans might find Kerr’s praise surprising, considering the offseason was rife with rumors concerning Kuminga’s future with the team. His desire for a more prominent role was well-documented, and Kerr had faced criticism for limiting his minutes in the previous season.

Now, with a renewed mindset and the ambition to secure his place as a starter alongside Horford, Butler, Curry, and Draymond Green, Kuminga is proving that his prowess warrants recognition within the esteemed Golden State franchise.

Kuminga reflects on his evolving game

Jonathan Kuminga emphasized a shift in mindset as a catalyst for improvement in his performance with the Warriors this season. He shared with the media that focusing on broader aspects of his game, beyond just scoring, has been instrumental in his development.

“What can I add to my game that’s not just scoring?” Kuminga pondered aloud. “It’s something I’m committed to enhancing throughout the year and my career, like capturing rebounds… I genuinely enjoy doing it.”

Kuminga’s ongoing efforts to secure a pivotal role in Steve Kerr’s strategy underscore his potential to elevate the team. The Warriors’ aspirations to return to their pinnacle will largely hinge on his ability to maintain his performance and integrate seamlessly with his teammates on the court.

