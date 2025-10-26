Are Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart playing today, Oct. 26, for Knicks vs Heat?

Trending topics:
The New York Knicks are gearing up for a challenging matchup today against the Miami Heat. Key players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are anticipated to be pivotal figures, according to the expectations of the team's fervent fan base.

By Santiago Tovar

© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJosh Hart #3 and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks react on the bench.

The New York Knicks aim to extend their stellar start to the NBA regular season today as they take on the Miami Heat. Entering the matchup with an unblemished 2-0 record, the Knicks are eager to continue delighting their devoted fan base, who have been instrumental to the team’s success following an impressive run last season. Two players at the center of fan anticipation are Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart.

Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks have made significant strides since the season’s outset. The successful integration of offseason signees into the roster has been a pivotal element in the team’s performance, amplifying the organization’s impact in these initial matchups.

In addition to Towns and Hart, Jalen Brunson has emerged as a key figure in the Knicks’ lineup. Following a remarkable previous season, where the team defied expectations to reach the Eastern Conference Finals by defeating the Boston Celtics, the Knicks are eager to reclaim their position atop the league standings.

As fans anticipate seeing their marquee players face off against the Heat, the team is bracing for a formidable contest. The Miami Heat come equipped with a revamped roster, posing a significant early-season challenge.

Are Towns and Hart playing today in the Knicks vs. Heat game?

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are playing against the Heat in Miami today. Even though they appeared on the injury report, the Knicks are reportedly counting on them. While KAT is on the starting lineup, Hart is expected to contribute off the bench.

Other names on the Knicks’ injury report

The Knicks’ injury report ahead of the Heat matchup includes two other key players. Mitchell Robinson is confirmed to be absent due to a left ankle injury. He will not be available, even as a substitute.

Deuce McBride is also listed as questionable due to personal reasons. With these absences, the Knicks face a challenging task against Miami, a game that could offer early insight into the hurdles each team might face as the season progresses.

Santiago Tovar
