Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing for the Knicks vs Celtics today, Oct. 24?

The New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics for their second matchup of this NBA season, coming off a solid 119-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Karl-Anthony Towns’ status in question, all eyes are on whether the big man will take the floor tonight.

The Knicks’ victory over the Cavaliers on opening night showcased a balanced offensive performance, led by 24 points from OG Anunoby and 23 from point guard Jalen Brunson. It was a statement win for New York, which is looking to establish early momentum in the Eastern Conference.

Prior to that game, there was uncertainty surrounding Towns’ availability as he dealt with a right quad strain. Despite the injury, he played through the discomfort, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win — a strong debut for the newly acquired forward-center.

On the other side, the Celtics will likely be looking for revenge on Friday night when they meet the Knicks, who shocked them with a postseason elimination last year. While Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury drew much of the attention during that series, New York had already taken control, leading 3-1 at the time — a result few predicted.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns play tonight for Knicks vs Celtics?

The Knicks return home to Madison Square Garden on Friday to face the Celtics. On Thursday afternoon, the team released its latest injury report, with Towns once again listed on it.

Towns is officially questionable with a right quad strain. Meanwhile, Josh Hart (lower back soreness) is also questionable, and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is ruled out for a second straight game. OG Anunoby, who sprained his left ankle, was listed as probable. As of now, Towns’ participation remains uncertain.

What the Knicks expect this season — but health will be key

The Knicks are aiming to capitalize on an Eastern Conference that looks wide open, especially with injuries to stars like Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who helped eliminate New York in last year’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals. With Brunson leading the charge, the Knicks have built a deep, balanced roster and made key offseason additions, including dynamic scorer Jordan Clarkson.