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Is Victor Wembanyama playing today, Mar. 21, for Spurs vs Pacers at Frost Bank Center?

The San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA regular-season game that promises a high level of competition, but a key question emerges: Will Victor Wembanyama play?

By Emilio Abad

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Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.
© Ezra Shaw /Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center in the NBA regular season, and they are looking to repeat a win to continue strengthening their status as contenders. However, the availability of their star Victor Wembanyama remains questionable.

Wembanyama is dealing with soreness in his right ankle and is already ruled questionable for Saturday’s contest between the Spurs and Pacers. His status will likely remain unclear until San Antonio announces his availability before tip-off, although it is expected that he could play unless the issue is more serious.

Wembanyama has stated that he wants to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, so he could push to play on Saturday night. He is also coming off Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, where he hit a game-winner and looked in strong form without visible discomfort.

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Spurs current form

The Spurs are firmly in second place in the Western Conference, as they are just three games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Considering the Pacers hold the worst record in the NBA, this game is not viewed as a marquee matchup.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets in 2026.

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However, the game could become more complicated, as Wembanyama is not the only key piece who could miss the contest; Stephen Castle has already been ruled out against the Pacers, being an important part of the Spurs’ project. With an NBA playoff spot already secured, health remains the top priority.

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Wembanyama’s outstanding level

Victor Wembanyama has been dominant for the Spurs all season long. The three-time All-Star is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game, while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.

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Wembanyama played in the Spurs’ last game, which ended in a 101-100 win over the Phoenix Suns. He finished that contest with 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and three steals, and that victory clinched a playoff berth for San Antonio.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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