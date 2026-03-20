Pistons’ Cade Cunningham remains positive after collapsed lung injury

The Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham deals with a collapsed lung, appearing on the injury report as out for the game against the Golden State Warriors and also for future NBA games. On Friday morning, Cade Cunningham took to Instagram, where he sent a message to everyone.

“Appreciate everybody reaching out,” Cunningham said, adding a prayer emoji. “Everything happens for a reason. God’s timing never misses. Staying present and taking it day by day. The gets greater later.” It was a delicate moment, especially for Cunningham, who was having what was likely his best season.

After the injury was announced, the NBA world expressed concern and sent prayers to Cunningham, who earned a second All-Star nod amid a strong season for the Pistons. Many also called out the NBA’s 65-game rule for end of season award eligibility, including MVP and All-NBA Team selections, as it could limit opportunities for players who deserve recognition despite absences.

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How long will Cunningham be out?

The injury kept Cunningham out of game action for at least two weeks, the Pistons announced in a statement Thursday. “After further testing, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax. Cunningham exited Tuesday’s game vs. the Wizards in the first quarter. He will be re evaluated in two weeks.”

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons in 2026.

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Cunningham’s season

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Cunningham had played 61 games to date, and he would fall four games short of qualifying for end of season NBA awards if he missed the remainder of the regular season.

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In 61 appearances this season, Cade Cunningham averaged 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Pistons while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.

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Entering March 20th, the Detroit Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-19. They sat just five games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best overall record in the NBA, and Cade Cunningham had been receiving serious MVP consideration with his team’s performance.