Is Luka Doncic the most dominant clutch scorer in Lakers history? James Worthy affirms

Luka Doncic is widely considered one of the best players in today’s NBA, and he is coming off a 60-point performance, something that has not happened for the Los Angeles Lakers since the final game of Kobe Bryant. James Worthy stated that Doncic is the most clutch player in franchise history, ahead of other legends.

Worthy made an incredibly bold claim about Doncic on Spectrum SportsNet after he scored 60 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, in the Lakers’ 134-126 win over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Thursday. “Historically, the Lakers have had clutch players,” Worthy said.

“Kareem Abdul Jabbar with the sky hook, Magic Johnson with his play, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher hitting 0.4. But I don’t think we’ve ever seen one as consistent and as dominant as Luka Doncic. The way he controls the game with the ball in his hand. And a shot maker. He’s a shot maker, Chris McGee, from anywhere. And he’s really good at drawing fouls, too.”

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Is Worthy right?

It is difficult to evaluate the statement made by Worthy. From his perspective, there is some truth to it, but there is also a lack of complete statistical context, and one key factor is game-winning buzzer beaters. Bryant leads this group with eight, followed by Abdul Jabbar, Johnson, and Doncic with three each, while O’Neal is at the bottom with just one. Doncic still has time to close that gap with Bryant.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

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The support behind Doncic’s case

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Against the Heat, the Slovenian re-entered the game with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Lakers led 105-98 at that point, and he carried them the rest of the way with those 20 points. Doncic made one shot after another when the Heat were threatening to make it a one-possession game and ensured the visitors secured the win comfortably in the end.

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He finished the game with 60 points, 18-30 from the field, along with seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals. His performance stands out as one of the most dominant scoring displays in recent games.

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Doncic also delivered in the clutch in the Lakers’ 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The 27-year-old recorded 10 points in the fourth quarter that night to lead his team to victory.

Doncic, who is shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three in the clutch this NBA season, can score from anywhere on the court, and it does not matter how well defenses play him, he is arguably the best tough shot maker in the game, which makes him clutch not only because of his scoring ability but also because of his overall impact on the game.

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