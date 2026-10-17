Why did the Bucks vs. Bulls 2026–27 NBA season opener change its start time?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are gearing up for their 2026–27 NBA season opener, but fans will need to adjust their schedules after tipoff for the divisional matchup was moved.

Few teams enter the upcoming NBA season with as much uncertainty surrounding them as the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s blockbuster move to Miami and Doc Rivers’ departure from the bench, intrigue is high over how a revamped Milwaukee squad will look in its season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Ahead of that highly anticipated matchup, the league announced a tipoff time change. Originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the game was moved to 3:00 p.m. ET at Milwaukee’s request.

The reasoning is simple: the Milwaukee Brewers secured a historic spot in the World Series and open Game 1 that same evening. To support the city’s sports fans, the Bucks shifted their schedule so local supporters won’t have to choose between the two games.

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It adds another layer of excitement to the start of a wild NBA campaign, an offseason marked by major moves across the league, including the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who recently addressed his move for the first time.

We’re proud to move our home opener from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on 10/23 in celebration of the @Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/obn3plfapn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 16, 2026

Bucks and Bulls roster additions for the upcoming season

Looking to rebound from turbulent stretches and re-enter the Eastern Conference playoff picture, both Milwaukee and Chicago made extensive moves during the offseason.

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Milwaukee Bucks Trades & Acquisitions Acquisitions: Tyler Herro (G — via Miami Heat), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (F — via Miami Heat), Kel’el Ware (C — via Miami Heat), Kasparas Jakučionis (G — via Miami Heat), Caris LeVert (G/F — via Detroit Pistons) Draft & Rookie Additions Additions: Brayden Burries (G — 10th overall pick), Nate Ament (F — 13th overall pick), Bogoljub Marković (F — Standard contract), Kam Jones (G — Two-way contract)

Chicago Bulls Trades & Free Agent Acquisitions: Nic Claxton (C — via three-team trade / Brooklyn Nets), Norman Powell (G — Free agent), Buddy Hield (G — via Charlotte Hornets trade), Orlando Robinson (C — Free agent) Draft & Rookie Additions: Caleb Wilson (F — 4th overall pick), Dailyn Swain (F — 15th overall pick), Jordan Hawkins (G — Two-way contract), Jaylin Sellers (G — Two-way contract), Tobe Awaka (F/C — Two-way contract)



Predicted starting lineups for Bucks vs. Bulls

With opening night fast approaching, both head coaches are eager to set the tone with their new core rotations. Newly acquired guard Tyler Herro is slated to anchor Milwaukee’s backcourt, while veteran guard Norman Powell looks to spearhead Chicago’s balanced attack. Here are the predicted starting lineups for opening day:

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Ryan Rollins | SG Tyler Herro | SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Myles Turner

Chicago Bulls: PG Josh Giddey | SG Norman Powell | SF Matas Buzelis | PF Caleb Wilson | C Nic Claxton

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Key takeaways