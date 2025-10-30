Is Norman Powell playing today, Oct. 30, for the Heat vs Spurs?

The Miami Heat look to keep their strong start to the NBA season going as they take on a red-hot San Antonio Spurs squad that’s off to one of the best starts in franchise history. Miami will need its full arsenal of talent — but that brings one major question ahead of tipoff: Will Norman Powell play tonight?

The Heat have officially ruled Norman Powell out for tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to right groin soreness. Powell also missed the team’s dominant 144–117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets and will now sit out a second consecutive game.

Powell’s groin issues are relatively rare, as this marks only the third time in his career he’s been sidelined for this reason, with the last occurrence dating back to November 23, 2023. His absence is a significant blow for Miami, especially considering that Tyler Herro remains unavailable.

Through three games with the Heat, Powell has been outstanding, averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. His consistency, aggressiveness, and ability to score at all three levels have quickly made him one of Miami’s most impactful players early in the NBA season.

Norman Powell reacts during an NBA game.

Miami’s strengths without Powell

Miami will once again have to rely on its depth as both Powell and Herro remain sidelined. Bam Adebayo continues to lead the charge, averaging 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while the Heat’s balanced offense includes seven players averaging double figures — the most of any team in the league.

Adebayo will face a tough challenge tonight against Victor Wembanyama, who has been in sensational form to start the season. The Spurs’ young star has carried San Antonio to a perfect 4–0 record, averaging 31.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game while dominating both ends of the floor.

Wembanyama enters this game hungry to extend his incredible run and capitalize on Miami’s short-handed lineup. As for Powell, his next chance to return to action will come on November 2, when the Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers.