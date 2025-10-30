Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks vs Warriors tonight, Oct. 30?

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Golden State Warriors in search of another victory to extend their strong start to the NBA season. With three wins and just one loss so far, Milwaukee looks confident — but one question looms large: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play?

The two-time MVP has appeared on the team’s injury report with soreness in his left knee, though he is listed as probable for tonight’s game. His status will likely be determined closer to tipoff, as the Bucks may opt to manage his minutes carefully to prevent any long-term issues.

Antetokounmpo has been sensational to start the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He led the Bucks to an impressive upset win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and Milwaukee now hopes to deliver another statement performance as a home underdog against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw.

Advertisement

How do the Warriors arrive at this matchup?

The Warriors come into this game riding momentum after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 98–79 in their most recent outing. With Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry both posting strong numbers, Golden State controlled the contest from start to finish and kept all their key players healthy heading into Milwaukee.

Advertisement

see also Steve Kerr offers surprising thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga’s recent performance with the Warriors

Butler led the way against the Clippers with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Curry added 19 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals. These may not be eye-popping numbers, but the balance and defensive intensity displayed by the Warriors showed how well their chemistry has developed. The weight of winning no longer falls solely on No. 30’s shoulders.

Advertisement

Following their solid start and despite preseason skepticism, the Warriors have turned into legitimate NBA title contenders once again. Their veteran core — including Butler, Curry, Al Horford, and Draymond Green — continues to silence critics with disciplined play and leadership that fuels this resurgence.

With Butler and Curry locked in, the Warriors enter on a two-game win streak. Horford’s defensive presence could challenge Antetokounmpo on both ends of the court, but Milwaukee’s star remains determined. Surrounded by a deep supporting cast, the Bucks are ready to fight for another statement win in what promises to be one of the early-season classics.

Advertisement