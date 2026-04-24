Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight for Spurs vs Trail Blazers in Game 3 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Victor Wembanyama is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers first-round playoff series, after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol following his injury in Game 2.

He suffered the setback after a hard fall during the second quarter, forcing him to exit early and immediately raising doubts about his availability for a pivotal road matchup against Tiago Splitter‘s team.

Despite the concern, there is still a narrow window of optimism around the star center, who has traveled with the team to Portland and has begun light on-court activity as part of the league’s concussion recovery process.

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What exactly happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama suffered a concussion after a hard fall in Game 2 of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers playoff series, forcing him to exit the game and enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is OUT for the remainder of the game after hitting his head on the court. pic.twitter.com/qP8tAf6osN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 22, 2026

The injury occurred late in the second quarter when the he drove to the basket, absorbed contact from Jrue Holiday, and landed face-first on the court, immediately showing visible discomfort before being ruled out for the rest of the night.

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The incident dramatically shifted the momentum of the game, as San Antonio lost a 14-point lead after his exit. Medical staff confirmed afterward that he had suffered a concussion, a condition that automatically activates strict NBA return-to-play protocols.

How long is Victor Wembanyama’s recovery time?

Victor Wembanyama does not have a fixed recovery timeline and remains day-to-day, as he must fully clear NBA concussion protocol before returning to play. Recovery is highly individualized, meaning clearance could come quickly.

Under NBA rules, players must pass multiple stages—including symptom-free rest, light cardio, non-contact drills and final neurological clearance—before being allowed back into games.

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He has already begun light exertion work and traveled with the team, but he has not yet been officially cleared for Game 3. Reports from league insiders indicate he is “progressing” and has not experienced worsening symptoms, which keeps him officially questionable rather than ruled out.

How has Victor Wembanyama performed in the 2026 season?

Victor Wembanyama has averaged exactly 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game across 64 regular-season games in the 2025–26 NBA season so far. He has been the centerpiece of the franchise on both ends of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama warms up before a game against on April 01, 2026 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

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He is logging roughly 29.2 minutes per game while shooting above 51% from the field. His defensive dominance has been just as impactful as his scoring, finishing the season among the league leaders in blocks for a third straight year.

His impact has translated into team success, with the Spurs finishing the regular season with a 62–20 record and securing one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.

In the playoffs, he carried that momentum immediately, posting a 35-point performance in Game 1 of the series before his injury disrupted Game 2, reinforcing how central he is to San Antonio’s postseason hopes.

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Victor Wembanyama’s achievements with the Spurs

NBA Rookie of the Year (2024 – unanimous): Wembanyama immediately transformed the Spurs after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game in his debut season.

NBA All-Defensive First Team (rookie season): He became the first rookie in NBA history to earn All-Defensive First Team honors, a recognition that underscored his instant impact as an elite rim protector.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2026 – unanimous): In his third season, Wembanyama made history as the youngest player ever to win DPOY and the first unanimous winner in league history, leading the NBA with 3.1 blocks per game and anchoring a top-tier Spurs defense.

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League leader in blocks (multiple seasons): He has consistently led the NBA in blocks since entering the league, joining rare company in Spurs history alongside legends like David Robinson and Kawhi Leonard as an elite defensive anchor.

Franchise-defining playoff debut (35-point performance): In his first NBA playoff appearance, Wembanyama scored 35 points, immediately setting a new Spurs record for scoring in a postseason debut and signaling his ability to perform under pressure.

Breakout 2025–26 season dominance (regular season): He elevated his game further, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading the Spurs to one of the best records in the Western Conference.

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Rapid rise into MVP-level conversations: By his third season, Wembanyama was already a legitimate MVP candidate while simultaneously winning Defensive Player of the Year, a rare dual-status for a player so early in his career.

Historic Spurs legacy trajectory: His awards place him alongside Spurs icons like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Kawhi Leonard, cementing him as the franchise’s new foundational superstar.