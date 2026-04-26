Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NBA

Is Victor Wembanyama playing today? Spurs search for Game 4 win in visit to Portland

The San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 today and many are wondering if Victor Wembanyama will suit up.

Victor Wembanyama before a Spurs game.
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama before a Spurs game.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers in a crucial Game 4 that could almost guarantee them to go through if they come out with an away win. Victor Wembanyama‘s availability was in doubt, but it turns out that he’s cleared to play.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Wembanyama has cleared concussion protocol and will return to action today after watching Game 3 from the sidelines. With a win, the Spurs would get a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Wembanyama suffered a huge blow to the head in Game 2 on Tuesday, so he’s had five days to recover and overcome the concussion protocol. Needless to say, the chances to win increase massively with Wembanyama on the floor.

Wembanyama is a difference-maker on both ends

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 3.1 blocks per game. He already earned a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year this season. He is 7’3″ and has a 35% 3-pt FG percentage.

The Spurs are a dominant team, but even more with the second-year sensation. Wembanyama is such a brilliant and dominant player that he facilitates everything on the court.

See also

Anthony Edwards injury update: Timberwolves star to miss multiple weeks amid 2026 NBA Playoffs

Spurs are a top contender to win it all

San Antonio was the second-best record in the Western Conference just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are too complete and too well-coached. They don’t have much playoff experience, and that will be their biggest test, but they have the eyes on the prize for sure. Starting against a 42-win Blazers will give them plenty of leeway to get into playoff rhythm.

Survey

Will the Spurs win the NBA Championship?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions