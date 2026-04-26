Is Victor Wembanyama playing today? Spurs search for Game 4 win in visit to Portland

The San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers in a crucial Game 4 that could almost guarantee them to go through if they come out with an away win. Victor Wembanyama‘s availability was in doubt, but it turns out that he’s cleared to play.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Wembanyama has cleared concussion protocol and will return to action today after watching Game 3 from the sidelines. With a win, the Spurs would get a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Wembanyama suffered a huge blow to the head in Game 2 on Tuesday, so he’s had five days to recover and overcome the concussion protocol. Needless to say, the chances to win increase massively with Wembanyama on the floor.

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Wembanyama is a difference-maker on both ends

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 3.1 blocks per game. He already earned a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year this season. He is 7’3″ and has a 35% 3-pt FG percentage.

Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is OUT for the remainder of the game after hitting his head on the court. pic.twitter.com/qP8tAf6osN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 22, 2026

The Spurs are a dominant team, but even more with the second-year sensation. Wembanyama is such a brilliant and dominant player that he facilitates everything on the court.

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Spurs are a top contender to win it all

San Antonio was the second-best record in the Western Conference just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are too complete and too well-coached. They don’t have much playoff experience, and that will be their biggest test, but they have the eyes on the prize for sure. Starting against a 42-win Blazers will give them plenty of leeway to get into playoff rhythm.