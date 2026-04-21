What happened to Victor Wembanyama and why did he exit Game 2 of Spurs vs Trail Blazers?

Victor Wembanyama went down during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers and was evaluated after the fall. The San Antonio Spurs will now be without him indefinitely, as he has entered concussion protocol following the head injury, with further updates expected on his availability for the remainder of the series.

The report came from Shams Charania on X: “Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has entered concussion protocol and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Portland.” The fall was significant, and replay showed him hitting the side of his head on the court after attempting to move the ball to avoid a turnover.

The Spurs do have depth chart options if Wembanyama is unable to return later in the series, though it remains early to determine the full extent of the situation. Available names include Luke Kornet, Mason Plumlee, Kelly Olynyk, who can also operate as a point forward, and Bismack Biyombo.

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How long could Victor Wembanyama remain in concussion protocol?

It ultimately depends on the severity of the injury, but the protocol typically allows up to 10 days for recovery from a concussion. Some players return sooner than others, but the priority is ensuring Wembanyama is fully cleared. Given that timeline, there is a chance he could be available later in the series, potentially around April 28.

Kevin O’Connor noted on X: “Victor Wembanyama’s fall sure looked like a concussion. Knocked out cold after his chin hit the ground. The average NBA recovery time for a concussion is 7-10 days. 7 days would be Game 5. 10 days would be Game 7.”

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Without Wembanyama, the Spurs would likely have to navigate Game 3 and Game 4 without their star if the diagnosis is confirmed. Fortunately for San Antonio, both games are scheduled at home, which could help offset the absence of their starting center, who made a major impact this season and scored 35 points in Game 1 of the series.