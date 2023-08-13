A few weeks ago, James Harden asked the Philadelphia 76ers to be traded. In order to accelerate that process, the player exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season.

From that moment on, the next step was a trade. It all made sense as Harden left on the table the chance to become a free agent in order to increase the possible number of teams which would be able to pay him.

However, Daryl Morey has other plans as president of basketball operations for the Sixers. In a turning point for the NBA, James Harden just received incredible news. It doesn’t look good for suitors like the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sixers won’t trade James Harden

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have shut down all trade talks around James Harden. The message is clear as Morey wants him back to start training camp.

Though the 76ers believe Harden would commit to the team as a contender to play alongside Joel Embiid, that might not happen at all in the near future escalating the controversy.

Sam Amick from The Athletic confirmed James Harden’s stance on the situation. “No matter what signals the Sixers might send when it comes to trade talks, a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp.”