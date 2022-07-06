Free agents are looking for two things, a new contract or a new team, but their salaries are sometimes too big for some teams and they end up playing in the worst possible place.

There are still top players who do not have a new contract since they have not yet decided what to do as free agents, while other players have contracts and want to opt out, as is the case with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving who are hopeless to get out of brooklyn.

Teams that need players to make the playoffs don't have enough money to pay someone like James Harden who can opt out of the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA season and leave Philadelphia to play for another team.

In the free agents market there are multiple players available, some have already re-signed new contracts with their current teams like Zach LaVine who re-signed with the Bulls for five years and $215.2m and another controversial re-sign was Zion Williamson with the Pelicans.

Top NBA free agents in 2022

1. James Harden: There is still a chance for Harden to renew his contract with the 76ers for 5 years and $270m but so far he has declined his player option.

2. Montrezl Harrell: If a team needs a new center they should think about Montrezl, his time with the Hornets was relatively good and it is likely that he will receive a new offer but from another team.

3. Hassan Whiteside: He played for the Utah Jazz last season but it is still unclear if he will stay in Utah or will play for a new team in the upcoming season.

4. Dennis Schroder: The Rockets used him during the last 2021 season, although it was not his best performance, at least they had a good playmaker.