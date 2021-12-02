We finally know how much money it would take for James Harden to shave his famous beard. Check out what the Brooklyn Nets star said about it.

Some NBA players are iconic for what they do on the basketball court. Others because of how they look. And others like James Harden, have been able to make an impact and change the game while also becoming a bit of an icon.

It's impossible not to notice Harden's leafy beard. That made a name for him in the league just when he was starting to become the superstar he is nowadays, and even if he's changed his haircut; the beard is still right there.

That's why a lot of people have always wondered whether Harden will ever cut his world-famous beard. Recently, the Brooklyn Nets superstar established the conditions for that to happen, and it won't be cheap at all.

James Harden Would Shave His Beard For $10 Million

“Oh yea, I would cut it. I mean because it’s going to grow right back. Yeah, $10 million minimum is where I am like ‘alright,'" the shooting guard jokingly replied.

Maybe Gillette should take notice of Harden's words and make him an offer he can't refuse. You know? Like when they got David Beckham to go full bald after beign known for his long, blonde hair.

Harden Is Still Adapting To The Nets

All jokes aside, Harden has bigger concerns right now than just his looks. The former Houston Rockets star recently admitted that he's still learning and trying to adapt to the Nets, especially without Kyrie Irving on the court:

"Honestly, I'm trying to figure all that out right now," Harden said after a loss to the Suns. "I'm trying to figure it out. I'm trying to figure out when to score, when to be a playmaker, when to run the offense, when to do a little bit of everything. Just trying to figure it out. It's been a little difficult, especially since, you know, or whatever. But it's been a little difficult, but I'm trying to figure it out."

This season, Harden has been a shell of the dominant scorer he used to be. Then again, he's just too good and too talented not to figure things out rather sooner than later. If not, then maybe he should try shaving the beard to see if the mojo comes back.