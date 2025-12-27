Trevor Lawrence’s key teammate reveals fueling factor for the Jaguars as team heads to the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars had only one Pro Bowler despite their great season. One of Trevor Lawrence‘s teammates shared his sentiment about this fact, hence fueling the will to win for the team as they feel disrespected.

The only Pro Bowler on the Jaguars roster is long snapper Ross Matiscik. The team is 11-4 and is one of the most successful stories of this season. After feeling snubbed, one of the best players on the team, Devin Lloyd, opened up about it.

“You always use that type stuff as fuel,” Lloyd said to Mark Long of the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, you got to channel it the right way… Anything you can use as an edge. I don’t think I was the only one that kind of got snubbed. We’re an 11-4 team, and a lot of guys put a lot of good stuff on tape.” It’s safe to say the Jaguars are bound to prove all the doubters wrong

Devin Lloyd is clearly a name that should be in the Pro Bowl

At 6’3″, Lloyd is a huge linebacker and this is his fourth year in the NFL. Lloyd has been a huge addition to this roster as he has surpassed 110 combined tackles in his three previous years. This year he won’t get to that mark, but he is second in the NFL in interceptions. His focus has changed into being a menace in zone coverage. He feels snubbed and he might have a good case to feel disrespected.

Devin Lloyd #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd has been so good in coverage, that he is allowing a 59.8 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He is such a big linebacker that he is physically superior to wide receivers and he is able to win one-on-ones. Lloyd has been a standout on defense for this team.

It’s not the first time the Jaguars have felt disrespected

A week ago, Broncos head coach Sean Payton called the Jaguars a “small market team,” something that the team took offense to. The Jaguars responded by becoming the only team in the 2025 NFL season to beat the Broncos in Denver. Trevor Lawrence is also playing the best football of his life in the last month, so this team is really a dark horse.

